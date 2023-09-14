Transphorm (NASDAQ:TGAN) Shares Up 2.5%

Transphorm, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGAN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.57 and last traded at $2.49. Approximately 30,071 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 49,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TGAN. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Transphorm from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Transphorm in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Transphorm Stock Up 2.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $156.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.37.

Transphorm (NASDAQ:TGAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Transphorm had a negative return on equity of 114.30% and a negative net margin of 189.65%. The business had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Transphorm, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Transphorm Company Profile

Transphorm, Inc, a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for high voltage power conversion applications in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, India, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages.

