Transphorm (NASDAQ:TGAN) Shares Up 2.5%

Transphorm, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGAN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.57 and last traded at $2.49. Approximately 30,071 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 49,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently commented on TGAN. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Transphorm from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Transphorm in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.
Transphorm Stock Up 2.9 %
Transphorm (NASDAQ:TGAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Transphorm had a negative return on equity of 114.30% and a negative net margin of 189.65%. The business had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Transphorm, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.
Transphorm Company Profile
Transphorm, Inc, a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for high voltage power conversion applications in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, India, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Transphorm
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- WeWork Stock Soars: Meme Stock Madness or Mirage?
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 3 Low-Cost ETFs That Are Crushing SPY
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Shutterstock is the Value Stock they don’t want you to know about
Receive News & Ratings for Transphorm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transphorm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.