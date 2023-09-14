Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.73 and last traded at $29.60. 206,484 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,000,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.90.

TRUP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Trupanion from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.38.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 1.71.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $270.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.81 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a negative return on equity of 20.32%. Trupanion’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Doak sold 8,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $260,553.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,921.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion in the first quarter worth $970,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Trupanion by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Trupanion by 235.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Trupanion by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

