Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Down 2.9%

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) fell 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.50 and last traded at $39.76. 116,262 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 604,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on RARE shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.21.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.14.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.10 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 220.54% and a negative net margin of 178.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.26) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total value of $36,035.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,315.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 970 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $36,035.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,315.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $227,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,626.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,023 shares of company stock valued at $394,102. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RARE. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $546,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 314.6% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 334,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,395,000 after purchasing an additional 253,463 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 53.7% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 388,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,580,000 after purchasing an additional 135,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Further Reading

