Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.057 per share on Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th.

Utz Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 36.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Utz Brands to earn $0.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.9%.

Utz Brands Stock Performance

UTZ stock opened at $14.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Utz Brands has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $19.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 1,418.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Utz Brands

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $362.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Utz Brands’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Utz Brands will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Utz Brands by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,848,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,414,000 after acquiring an additional 87,687 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 2.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,167,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,114,000 after acquiring an additional 102,534 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 14.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,655,000 after acquiring an additional 610,455 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Utz Brands by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,289,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,823,000 after purchasing an additional 99,268 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,434,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after purchasing an additional 86,176 shares in the last quarter. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

