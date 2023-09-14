VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Short Interest Up 131.6% in August

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,700 shares, a growth of 131.6% from the August 15th total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Price Performance

ESPO traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $53.50. 48,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,760. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 12 month low of $37.93 and a 12 month high of $59.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 205,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after purchasing an additional 23,479 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 37.4% during the first quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 166,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,818,000 after acquiring an additional 45,370 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 230.8% during the second quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 51,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 35,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,180,000.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports index, a market-cap-weighted index of global firms involved in video gaming and eSports. ESPO was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

