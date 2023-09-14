Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Purchased by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises about 5.1% of Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $48,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $687,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $681,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $244.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.50 and a fifty-two week high of $259.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.23.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Stories

