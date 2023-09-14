Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stock Position Lifted by Total Investment Management Inc.

Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 1.3% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

VV stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $206.20. 81,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,028. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $159.02 and a twelve month high of $210.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.63.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

