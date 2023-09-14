Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Position Boosted by Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,607.7% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

VBR stock traded up $2.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $165.47. 281,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $178.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.97.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

