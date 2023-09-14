Velas (VLX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.26 Million

Velas (VLX) traded up 42.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Velas has a total market cap of $24.49 million and $1.26 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 71% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00035508 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00025780 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00010998 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,498,735,113 coins and its circulating supply is 2,498,735,115 coins. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.