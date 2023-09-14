Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $23.96

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.96 and last traded at $24.11, with a volume of 347577 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VRNT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Verint Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Verint Systems Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.11 and a 200-day moving average of $35.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $210.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.10 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 1.61%. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Verint Systems

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 29,910 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $1,085,733.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,866,555.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 29,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $1,085,733.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,866,555.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 1,500 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.34, for a total value of $53,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,475.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,697 shares of company stock worth $3,309,001 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Verint Systems

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 60.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 96.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 89.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

