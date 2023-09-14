Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $69.45 million during the quarter. Vince had a negative net margin of 9.20% and a negative return on equity of 119.86%.

Vince Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VNCE opened at $1.91 on Thursday. Vince has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.73. The company has a market cap of $23.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vince

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vince stock. Shay Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Free Report) by 117.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 43,100 shares during the quarter. Shay Capital LLC owned 0.65% of Vince worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Vince Company Profile

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

