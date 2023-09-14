Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2023

Vince (NYSE:VNCEGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $69.45 million during the quarter. Vince had a negative net margin of 9.20% and a negative return on equity of 119.86%.

Vince Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VNCE opened at $1.91 on Thursday. Vince has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.73. The company has a market cap of $23.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vince

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vince stock. Shay Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCEFree Report) by 117.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 43,100 shares during the quarter. Shay Capital LLC owned 0.65% of Vince worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Vince Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

See Also

Earnings History for Vince (NYSE:VNCE)

Receive News & Ratings for Vince Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vince and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.