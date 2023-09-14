Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Purchases 723 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after buying an additional 19,411 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.38. 480,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,752,211. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.84. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $77.15.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

