Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Short Interest Down 57.3% in August

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decline of 57.3% from the August 15th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 153,157 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,909 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,174 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 358,239 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN EAD traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $6.23. 180,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,141. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $7.21.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

