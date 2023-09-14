Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.27

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.27 and last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 268802 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Wipro in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.70 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wipro in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Wipro in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.30 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wipro has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $4.30.

Wipro Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.75.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Wipro had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Wipro

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WIT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,106,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454,757 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,757,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,127 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Wipro by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,301,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Wipro by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,370,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,953,000 after purchasing an additional 134,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,355,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,274,000 after buying an additional 1,473,769 shares during the period. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

