Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Research analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KLAC. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.50.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of KLA stock traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $479.90. 897,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,618. KLA has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $520.19. The company has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $486.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $436.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that KLA will post 22.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total value of $31,369.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,041,694.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total value of $1,243,795.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,360.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total transaction of $31,369.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $11,041,694.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,986 shares of company stock valued at $22,071,950 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLA

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of KLA by 118.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of KLA by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

