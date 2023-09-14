Worldcoin Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $137.81 Million (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Worldcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00003992 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Worldcoin has a total market cap of $137.81 million and $77.43 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 67.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Worldcoin Token Profile

Worldcoin’s launch date was July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,114,634 tokens. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 130,060,180.89467716 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 1.00385055 USD and is down -0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $71,877,814.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

