12,120 Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Purchased by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,120 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $8.25 on Friday, hitting $234.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,129,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,702. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $234.61 and a 200-day moving average of $221.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.76 and a twelve month high of $248.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total value of $965,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,087,940.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total value of $61,747.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,601,117.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total transaction of $965,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,087,940.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,511 shares of company stock worth $16,268,306. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

