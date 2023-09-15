3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Short Interest Update

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,000 shares, a growth of 114.8% from the August 15th total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of TGOPY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,037. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average of $11.68. 3i Group has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $13.26.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.02%.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

