8,930 Shares in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Purchased by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 378,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,572,000 after purchasing an additional 231,338 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in LCI Industries by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,287,000 after acquiring an additional 230,682 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in LCI Industries by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 379,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,666,000 after acquiring an additional 215,088 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in LCI Industries by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,404,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,198,000 after acquiring an additional 206,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in LCI Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $18,563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Price Performance

Shares of LCI Industries stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.59. 81,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,139. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.87 and its 200-day moving average is $117.94. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $89.28 and a 52 week high of $137.07.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.06). LCI Industries had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.06 earnings per share. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 126.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CJS Securities lowered LCI Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on LCI Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.86.

LCI Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

