AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 102,932 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 744,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,932 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $32,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 46,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ FIXD traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $43.02. 327,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,775. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.55 and a 200-day moving average of $44.34. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $46.05.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.