AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 183,454 Shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,945,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,454 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF comprises 1.0% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 40.44% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $170,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the first quarter worth $75,000. Planning Center Inc. grew its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 149,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.71. 62,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,151. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.64. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $29.95.

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

