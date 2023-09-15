AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 852,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,752,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $746,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 10,294 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VNLA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,007. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $47.37 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.77.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1632 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

