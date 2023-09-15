AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,255,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,474 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 7.11% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $39,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 45,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 21,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS PAUG traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,096 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.40.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.