AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 52.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,353 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $31,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 220.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

IVW traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.90. 1,293,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,370. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.16. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $72.87. The firm has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

