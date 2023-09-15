AE Wealth Management LLC Has $173.39 Million Stock Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 238.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,723,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,213,383 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.69% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $173,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SGOV. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $550,000. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,396,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 56.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 154,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,525,000 after buying an additional 55,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SGOV traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $100.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,257,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,746. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.43 and its 200 day moving average is $100.41. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $99.96 and a 52-week high of $100.68.

