AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 168,601 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,205,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 168,601 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises 0.6% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.64% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $101,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 10,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 5,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.70. The stock had a trading volume of 807,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,658. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.88. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $43.33 and a 52 week high of $47.56.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.