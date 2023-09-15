AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Free Report) by 93.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,440,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,179,932 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 15.90% of Cambria Tail Risk ETF worth $33,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 793.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 122,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 108,531 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 7,067.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 392,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after buying an additional 386,607 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,324,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,454,000 after buying an additional 165,284 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:TAIL traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $13.04. 113,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of -0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average is $14.05.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.1213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds mostly cash and treasuries while using the strategy of buying put options on the S&P 500 with the purpose of portfolio downside protection.

