AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 792,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,294 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $39,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 97.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,032,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,390,000 after buying an additional 7,928,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,120,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,006 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,884,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,642,000 after purchasing an additional 863,132 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,046,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,479,000 after purchasing an additional 360,509 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,929,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,134,000 after purchasing an additional 905,732 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PULS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.36. 812,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,677. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.29. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.88 and a 1 year high of $49.51.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

