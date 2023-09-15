AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,575,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,393 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 0.6% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.54% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $96,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000.

NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $61.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,433,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,282. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.58 and a 200-day moving average of $58.17. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.91 and a 52-week high of $63.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

