AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 120,761 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,385,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,761 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.28% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $69,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

JPST remained flat at $50.11 during trading on Friday. 1,946,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,719,777. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.16. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

