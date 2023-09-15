AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,197 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $30,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.32. The stock had a trading volume of 141,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,682. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $49.95.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

