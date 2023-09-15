aelf One Day Volume Reaches $9.30 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 15th. One aelf token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001337 BTC on popular exchanges. aelf has a market cap of $227.12 million and approximately $9.30 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, aelf has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00009562 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001498 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002204 BTC.

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 633,772,035 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

