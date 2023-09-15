Agilis Partners LLC Acquires 1,207 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Agilis Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 2.4% of Agilis Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Agilis Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after buying an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,357,976,000 after purchasing an additional 194,301 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $756,836,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,694,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,144,000 after acquiring an additional 920,965 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,311,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,077,000 after acquiring an additional 927,882 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.84. 919,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,055,349. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $94.53. The company has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.54.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

