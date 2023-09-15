Agilis Partners LLC Has $12.15 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Agilis Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up 4.7% of Agilis Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Agilis Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $12,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 716,135.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,341,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,870,000 after acquiring an additional 20,338,242 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,320,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,983,000 after buying an additional 1,214,567 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 327.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 426,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,470,000 after acquiring an additional 326,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,708,000 after acquiring an additional 226,851 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,104,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

IWV stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $256.40. The stock had a trading volume of 27,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,459. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $201.82 and a 52 week high of $264.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $257.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.