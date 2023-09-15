Agilis Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Agilis Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Agilis Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Agilis Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 32,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 101,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,762,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

EMB traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.57. 1,436,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,068,254. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.39. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.35 and a 12-month high of $89.97.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.3588 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

