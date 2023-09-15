AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM) Plans $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

AGNC Investment has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Price Performance

AGNCM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.00. 6,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,398. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.02. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $24.08.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.