AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

AGNC Investment has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years.

AGNC Investment stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.00. 6,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,398. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.02. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $24.08.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

