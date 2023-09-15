Alvopetro Energy Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (OTCMKTS:ALVOF)

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Alvopetro Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ALVOF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.08. 6,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,119. Alvopetro Energy has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $8.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.58.

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.91 million during the quarter. Alvopetro Energy had a net margin of 54.75% and a return on equity of 44.41%.

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

