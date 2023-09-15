American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) Short Interest Update

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a decline of 62.9% from the August 15th total of 95,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
American Rebel Stock Up 7.9 %
American Rebel stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.82. 359,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,300. American Rebel has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $13.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average is $3.03.
American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Rebel had a negative return on equity of 31.40% and a negative net margin of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $3.67 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Rebel
American Rebel Company Profile
American Rebel Holdings, Inc designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than American Rebel
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- 3 Reasons Price Weakness Is a Buying Opportunity For Lennar
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- Name A Better Trio Than These Underrated High Potential Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for American Rebel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Rebel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.