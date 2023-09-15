American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) Short Interest Update

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a decline of 62.9% from the August 15th total of 95,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

American Rebel Stock Up 7.9 %

American Rebel stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.82. 359,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,300. American Rebel has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $13.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average is $3.03.

American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Rebel had a negative return on equity of 31.40% and a negative net margin of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $3.67 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Rebel

American Rebel Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Rebel during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in American Rebel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of American Rebel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American Rebel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 11.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women.

