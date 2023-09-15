American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2023

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBGet Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a decline of 62.9% from the August 15th total of 95,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

American Rebel Stock Up 7.9 %

American Rebel stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.82. 359,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,300. American Rebel has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $13.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average is $3.03.

American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREBGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Rebel had a negative return on equity of 31.40% and a negative net margin of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $3.67 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Rebel

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Rebel during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in American Rebel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of American Rebel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American Rebel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 11.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Rebel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Rebel Holdings, Inc designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women.

Further Reading

