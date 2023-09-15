ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 540,700 shares, a growth of 70.5% from the August 15th total of 317,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 163.8 days.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on ams-OSRAM in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS AUKUF remained flat at $7.09 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.26. ams-OSRAM has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $10.55.

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets.

