Analyzing Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB) and Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) and Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.6% of Provident Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of Northeast Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Provident Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Northeast Community Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Provident Bancorp and Northeast Community Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Bancorp $85.48 million 2.05 -$21.47 million ($1.65) -6.00 Northeast Community Bancorp $73.68 million 3.10 $24.84 million $2.55 5.99

Analyst Recommendations

Northeast Community Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Provident Bancorp. Provident Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northeast Community Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Provident Bancorp and Northeast Community Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Northeast Community Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Northeast Community Bancorp has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.83%. Given Northeast Community Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Northeast Community Bancorp is more favorable than Provident Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Provident Bancorp and Northeast Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Bancorp -29.35% -12.91% -1.57% Northeast Community Bancorp 35.53% 14.47% 2.62%

Volatility & Risk

Provident Bancorp has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northeast Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Northeast Community Bancorp beats Provident Bancorp on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc., a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

About Northeast Community Bancorp

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. The company also offers construction, commercial and industrial, multifamily and mixed-use real estate, non-residential real estate loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in various types of liquid assets, including U.S. Treasury obligations, municipal securities, deposits at the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York, and certificates of deposit of federally insured institutions, as well as securities of various federal agencies, and of state and municipal governments. Further, the company offers financial planning and investment advisory services; and life insurance products and fixed-rate annuities. It operates full-service branches located in Bronx, New York, Orange, Rockland, and Sullivan Counties in New York and Essex, Middlesex, and Norfolk Counties in Massachusetts; and loan production offices located in White Plains, New York, and New City counties in New York and Danvers, Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

