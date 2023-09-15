Appleton Partners Inc. MA Decreases Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Stock Down 0.1 %

CME traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.55. 597,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,177. The firm has a market cap of $74.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $209.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.31 and a 200 day moving average of $189.39.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.72%.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.47, for a total value of $1,232,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,572,985.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,391 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,049. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.00.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

