Appleton Partners Inc. MA Grows Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 59.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,164 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Hershey were worth $6,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Hershey by 82.1% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 54,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,721,000 after acquiring an additional 24,780 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Hershey by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Hershey by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Hershey by 75.3% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $321,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,999,057.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total value of $3,402,141.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,678,316.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $321,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,999,057.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,296 shares of company stock worth $20,782,032. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Hershey in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.11.

Get Our Latest Report on Hershey

Hershey Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE HSY traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.50. 967,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,885. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $206.69 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.96. The stock has a market cap of $43.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.29.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.192 per share. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.