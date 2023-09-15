Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 57.7% from the August 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Applied UV Trading Down 9.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AUVIP traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.15. The company had a trading volume of 8,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,764. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.06. Applied UV has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $25.28.
