Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 57.7% from the August 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Applied UV Trading Down 9.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AUVIP traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.15. The company had a trading volume of 8,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,764. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.06. Applied UV has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $25.28.

About Applied UV

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, markets, and sells proprietary surface and air disinfection technology. The company operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments. It also manufactures fine mirrors and custom furniture. The company's products are used in healthcare, hospitality, food preservation, education, winery, and retail industries.

