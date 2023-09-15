Ark Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $64.69 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded up 22.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 15th. Ark has a market capitalization of $64.69 million and approximately $171.03 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001402 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ark has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00009661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002497 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002140 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001481 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003562 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002765 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 175,612,410 coins and its circulating supply is 175,612,292 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.