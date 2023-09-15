Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Short Interest Down 44.4% in August

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the August 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ASHTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,200 ($77.59) to GBX 6,300 ($78.84) in a report on Friday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 450 ($5.63) to GBX 500 ($6.26) in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 445 ($5.57) to GBX 480 ($6.01) in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,460 ($55.81) to GBX 5,100 ($63.82) in a report on Thursday, June 15th.
Ashtead Group Stock Down 0.6 %
Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.05. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ashtead Group will post 17.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ashtead Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $3.35 dividend. This is a boost from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.20%.
About Ashtead Group
Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.
