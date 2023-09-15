Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Short Interest Up 212.5% in August

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 212.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Trading Up 1.2 %
APWC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.64. 392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,082. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $2.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company Profile
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers copper rods; and telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as streetlights, traffic signals, and other signs.
