Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Short Interest Up 212.5% in August

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 212.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited ( NASDAQ:APWC Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. RBF Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

APWC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.64. 392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,082. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $2.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers copper rods; and telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as streetlights, traffic signals, and other signs.

