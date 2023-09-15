ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Gap Down to $621.90

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $621.90, but opened at $602.62. ASML shares last traded at $600.94, with a volume of 298,022 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. New Street Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $730.18.

Get ASML alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ASML

ASML Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $679.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $673.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.39. ASML had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 79.17%. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 21.63 EPS for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $1.6281 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. ASML’s payout ratio is 13.76%.

Institutional Trading of ASML

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of ASML by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 1,211.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after buying an additional 9,582 shares during the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.