AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,330,000 shares, an increase of 49.0% from the August 15th total of 4,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,939 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 102.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,359,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,862,008. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.05.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 30.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Articles

