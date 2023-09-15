AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.23. 44,818,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,865,078. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $108.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.40.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.98%.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC cut their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

